Funeral services for Lynda Faye “Gigi” Dobbs. age 68 of Manchester, will be conducted on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11 AM in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Blanton Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, from 7 – 9 PM at the funeral home. Lynda went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 10 at Manchester Healthcare Center.
Lynda was born on July 25, 1953, in Manchester, to the late Calvin Farrar and Polly Limbo. She was of the Baptist faith, and she enjoyed UT football, music, and especially spending time with her family. Lynda was saved and baptized August 8, 1982, her brother, Keith Farrar’s birthday.
In addition to her parents, Lynda is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Dobbs, and brother, Keith Farrar. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Dobbs Blanton of Manchester; grandchildren, Blayne and Quenlin Blanton of Manchester; brother, Rick Farrar and his wife, Vickie of Lynchburg; sisters, Carolyn Hollingsworth of Manchester, Kathy McCullough of McMinnville, and Shela Watson and her husband, Butch, of Normandy; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
