Mr. Luther “Sonny” Clyde Bucy, age 77, of Morrison, TN passed from this
life on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.
Sonny was born in Nashville, TN, on April 17, 1943, the son of the late
Luther and Marie Bucy. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving for the United
States Air Force. Sonny was a very loving husband, father, grandfather,
and brother.
In addition to his parents, Luther is also preceded in death by one sister,
Linda Garrett. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Nicki Bucy;
one son, Luther Troy Bucy and his wife, Michelle; two daughters, Leanne
Merritt (Mike) and Lori Trew (Jason); one brother, Johnny Bucy (Sue); four
grandchildren, Abigail Bucy, Haleigh Bucy, Graem Merritt, and Mara Mann.
In honor of Sonny’s wishes, there will be no services.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bucy family.