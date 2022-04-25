Luta Trey Hetzler passed this life on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at
Huntsville Hospital. Graveside services are scheduled for Thursday, April
28, 2022 at 11 AM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Luta was the son of Jeremiah and Catherine Hetzler. In addition to his
parents, he is survived by brothers, Julian and Meir; grandmother, Jane
Gray Bryan; grandparents, Roger and Dianna Fortner and great grandfather,
Ronald Hudson. Luta was preceded in death by grandfather, Jack Bryan.
