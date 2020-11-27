Mrs. Luella Gladys Wood Cope, age 87, of Soddy Daisy, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, in Hickson, TN.
Mrs. Cope was born in Battle Creek, MI, to her late parents Carl Wood and
Ethel Youtzy Wood. She was a lab technician at Post Cereals up until her
retirement. Mrs. Cope was a faithful member of Red Hill Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank
Wesley Cope.
Mrs. Cope is survived by sons, Frank (Susie) Cope Jr., Jeffrey (Lisa) Cope,
Timothy (Maria) Cope, and Mark Cope; daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Penney;
sisters, Joy J. Wetzel and Judy O’Brien; grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Josh,
Grace, Krista, Jenna, Angelica, Caleb, Sophia, Mark Jr., Aaron, Michael
Jr., and Frank; great grandchildren, Conner, Luke, Monroe, Archer,
Marshall, Dillon, Joslyn, Emma, Aiden, Ben, and Sam.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 12 noon
until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted following the visitation Sunday at 2:00pm in the chapel
of Central Funeral Home with Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow in
Mt. View Cemetery in McMinnville, TN.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.