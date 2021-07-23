Lucy Jane Hill, age 63, of Pelham, Tennessee passed away in the comfort of
her home, on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Born in Manchester, Tennessee on October 8, 1953, to the late Buddy and
Elsie Sears, Lucy devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother and
grandmother. She was of the Pentecostal faith and a fourteen-year member of
The Bible Church of Jesus Christ in Manchester, Tennessee. She enjoyed
being outdoors, fishing, working in her flower garden and traveling to the
Great Smoky Mountains. Lucy was passionate about singing and playing her
keyboard. She will be missed dearly by her loving family and friends.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, name
unknown; three sisters, Maddie Murray, Novella Layne and Annie Tucker; and
one grandson, Skylar Trasher.
She is survived by her loving husband of thirty years, Billy Joe Hill, Sr.;
one son, George Hill; one daughter, Vickie Thrasher; one stepson, Billy
(Angie) Hill, Jr.; one stepdaughter, Vivian (Ronald) Bell; stepbrother,
Junior Tucker; special brother-in-law, David Murray; nine grandchildren,
Timothy, Michael, Charity, Billy III, Shawn, Natasha, Josh, Bethany and
Dakota; over twelve great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Cumberland Funeral
Home- Monteagle from 10AM-1PM.
Funeral services will be held at 1PM on the same day with Bro. Vernon
Wagoner officiating.
Internment will immediately follow at Red Hill/ Warren Cemetery in Pelham,
Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to assist in
funeral costs.
Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at
www.cumberlandfuneralhome.net.