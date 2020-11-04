Lt. Ted F. Holiday, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 70. Lt. Holiday was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Lt. Cmdr. Leslie O. and Kathryn Luther Holiday. Ted dedicated his life to law enforcement; he was a former Instructor at the Tennessee Correction Academy, a Lieutenant with the Coffee County Sheriffs Dept, a Firearms Instructor, SWAT Team Commander, and Hostage Negotiator. He was also a member of the Tullahoma Masonic Lodge, a Shriner, and earlier in his life was the lead singer of the band The Phatons, with whom he had the experience of playing at Woodstock in 1969. Most importantly, however, Ted was a devoted Christian who possessed a great, unwavering faith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Harrell. Lt. Holiday is survived by his wife, Christine Lord Holiday; one daughter, Ashley Tucker; one son, Michael Holiday; five grandchildren, Simeon Tucker, Elijah Tucker, Aniyah Tucker, Olivia Holiday, and Craig Tucker; one sister, Kathy Hutchinson; one brother, Mike Tyler; three brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation for Lt. Holiday will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services with Masonic Rites will immediately follow at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Hubert Robertson officiating. A private, family graveside service will follow. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Ted’s memory be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children- c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.