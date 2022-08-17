Louise Berry Morgan, age 96, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Hillsboro, TN.
Louise was born September 17, 1925 to her late parents Thomas G and Lucille Willis Berry. At birth, she was premature and had to be carried on a pillow. Being premature certainly did not keep her down. Louise was an intelligent, strong, funny and determined woman until her final days on this Earth.
Louise began her working career at AEDC Officer’s Club under General Gossick in 1966. She loved her job and all of the Generals and Managers, customers and friends that she served for 44 years. Louise was blessed to have worked for 44 years at the club. She was 83 years old when she finally retired due to some health issues.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by brother, James (Jimmy) Berry and late husband (divorced) John Thomas Morgan.
Louise is survived by 4 children, Faye (Chuck) Wollert, John Dennis (Carol) Morgan, Joan (Robert) Barnes, Kevin (Juanita) Morgan; 8 grandchildren, Barry Carr, Katrina Carr, John Robert Morgan, Kaycee Barnes Sullivan, Nikki Bush, Ashley Morgan, Joseph Carrick, and Matthew Morgan; 14 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren. She enjoyed life, loved people, music and dancing the night away. She will be missed by many folks, especially the ones who loved her dearly.
Graveside services will be held Friday, August 19, 2022, at 12:30pm at Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery with Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the cemetery.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Intrepid Home Health, Compassus Palliative and Hospice Care of Tullahoma, and special friend Tiffany Lester for her love and care for their mother.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Morgan family.