Louis R. Dorsett Jr. , of Beechgrove, passed this life on Friday, January 1st, 2021 at his home at the age of 68. Mr. Dorsett was born in Tullahoma to the late Louis and Ida Virginia Jackson Dorsett. He is survived by his loving brothers and sisters in Christ at Lakewood Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, January 8th, 2021 at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Louis R. Dorsett Jr.
