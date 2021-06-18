Louella Martin Pyle of Tullahoma crossed over to her heavenly home on
Friday, June 18, 2021. The daughter of John and Ida Martin of the Turkey
Creek Community in Moore County. She was born on July 14, 1917. Wife of the
late Paul W. Pyle, she is preceded in homegoing by her sisters Mary, Docia
and Elizabeth. Louella is survived by her son, Wayne Pyle and her daughter
Susanne Pyle Enzfelder, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and
five great great-grandchildren.
An often-honored citizen of Tullahoma, Louella and her late husband Paul
created a successful photography business that served Middle Tennesseans
for over thirty years. Together they also crafted over 1,600 Appalachian
dulcimers. Both were involved in furthering the wellbeing of Tullahoma, and
Mrs. Pyle was a charter member of the Lady Lions, Rhyme Time Club, and
Tullahoma Historic Society. Above all, Louella was a devoted disciple of
the Lord Jesus Christ, and served faithfully all of her life. Most recently
in the Church of Christ at Cedar Lane, in Tullahoma.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from four till seven at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma. A Celebration of Life will be
held at 11:00 am Wednesday, June 23rd at the Church of Christ at Cedar
Lane.
Donations in honor of Mrs. Pyle’s life may be made to the missionary
support efforts of her church.
Church of Christ of Cedar Lane.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.