Funeral services for Mrs. Lorene Pearl Bratcher, age 100, of Manchester, will be conducted at 3:00PM on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mrs. Bratcher passed from this life on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Manchester Healthcare.
Lorene was born in Coffee County, TN on December 10, 1920, the daughter of the late Mitch and Mae Floyd. She worked as a seamstress for Genesco, and she was a member of Bell Springs United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Lorene is also preceded in death by her loving husband, James Bratcher; son-in-law, Charles Henley; granddaughter, Renee Perry; great-grandson, Tyler Cruse; several siblings. She is survived by her son, Kettrell Bratcher (Shirae); daughter, Ella Mae Henley; grandchildren, Lisa Morris (Chris) and Ricky Bratcher; great-grandchildren, Ashley Cruse, Nathan Morris, Nickolas Henley, Dallin Bratcher, and Skylar Bratcher.
