Lorene Cathy Burton of Lynchburg, passed this life on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the age of 80. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00AM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Lynchburg Funeral Home from 9:00AM until funeral services begin. Brother Jimmy Kesey will be officiating.
Ms. Burton was the daughter of the late Claude and Sara Lester Wilkerson. She moved to Lynchburg at a young age and has lived in the community for nearly 70 years. Ms. Burton enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest.
She is survived by son, Thomas Burton (Cathy) of Tullahoma; daughter, Sandra McGee (Kenneth) of Lynchburg; daughter-in-heart, Susie Wilkerson of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Chad Burton of Tullahoma, Jeremy Coleman of Texas, Troy McGee of Wartrace; great grandchildren, Justice Coleman, Ryan McGee, Elijah McGee; and 5 great great grandchildren.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
Lorene Cathy Burton
Lorene Cathy Burton of Lynchburg, passed this life on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the age of 80. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00AM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Lynchburg Funeral Home from 9:00AM until funeral services begin. Brother Jimmy Kesey will be officiating.