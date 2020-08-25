The bubbly spirit of Lorena Lynn Wingfield Vassar, age 58, Manchester, TN,
was lifted from this mortal world on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Select
Specialty Hospital, Nashville, TN, after a relatively short but fearsome
battle with interstitial lung disease.
Lorena was the first-born of Loran II and Linda (Haney) Wingfield; born in
Sturgis, MI on April 23, 1962 – the anniversary of the birth of William
Shakespeare, which is appropriate to her love of the English language. She
graduated from Centreville High School, Centreville, MI, in 1980 (A decimal
point knocked her down to 11th place in her class, much to her chagrin.).
She then attended Glen Oaks Community College there.
Lorena was a talented musician, playing first chair flute in the high
school band. She loved to draw and write. Teachers never had to worry
that an essay would not meet the required number of words. Lorena never
seemed to run out of words. It didn’t matter if she was meeting you for
the first time, stranger was not part of her vocabulary. People will
probably remember her most for her dazzling smile and kitten sneezes! She
also loved animals, especially cats and elephants. But most of all she
loved her little cocker spaniel Ozzie, who will not be able to understand
why she is no longer in the bed for him to cuddle with. She was the
loudest fan in the stands at all of her children Ali and Ean’s ballgames
(just as she had been for her brother and sisters). I don’t think she ever
missed a one. No matter how hot or cold or damp or long the day was, she
came prepared with all the refreshments and paraphernalia to cheer them on
and cheer them up. In the last almost 5 years she was blessed with a new
joy – being GG to her grandson Camden! When they were physically distant,
they could be close on Face-time. Aah, the blessings of technology.
Camden will not forget his GG.
Lorena leaves in mourning her husband of 21 years James (Snoopy) Vassar.
They remained deeply in love and committed to their families throughout
their long marriage. Also surviving are her son Ean Vassar, a senior at
Temple Baptist Christian School, Manchester; daughter Alexandria Kegg, a
Scheduling Coordinator for the American Red Cross; and grandson Camden
Kegg, father Loran Wingfield II, mother Linda Wingfield, brother Larry
(Alise) Wingfield, sisters Lynda Lou Wingfield and Lucinda (Shane)
Shepherd and her mother-in-law Betty Bohannan. She also leaves behind a
loving clan of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded
in death by her grandparents: Lawrence & Ethelyn Haney and Loran Wingfield
Sr. and her father-in-law Fred (James I) Vassar.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her
life is being planned by the family for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
the Tullahoma Animal Shelter.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.