Mr. Lonnie Richard Ashburn, age 73, of Manchester,
TN, passed from this life on Friday, November 19, 2021, in Manchester, TN.
Mr. Ashburn was born in Clarkrange, TN, to his late parents Paul Dawson
Ashburn and Treva Marie Neely Ashburn. He served our country in the United
States Marines ultimately attaining the rank of Lance Corporal. Mr. Ashburn
then became the Chief of Police in Carthage, TN, beginning his work in law
enforcement. Soon after, he started working for Tennessee Highway Patrol,
ranking as a Lieutenant until his retirement. Mr. Ashburn was a graduate
from the Northwestern School of Staff and Command. He was also a member of
Masonic Highland Lodge #214. Mr. Ashburn and his wife both attended World
Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, TN. In addition to his parents, he was
preceded in death by a sister, Diana Matthews; father-in-law and
mother-in-law, Benton and Sue Lowe.
Mr. Ashburn is survived by his wife of 50 years, Melinda Ashburn; son, Sean
(Lisa) Ashburn; sisters, Brenda (Joe) Masters, Clarkrange, TN;
sister-in-love, Cynthia (Mike) Thompson; grandchildren, Bethany and Lydia
Ashburn; nieces, Jessica (Art) Guevara, Miranda Masters; nephews, Jake
Thompson, Cole Thompson, Chad Matthews.
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from
4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 1:00pm from
the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Vicky Inzer and Mike Thompson
officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Morrison, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7777,
centralfuneralhome.com