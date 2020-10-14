In the words of Mayor Lonnie J. Norman Sr. :
I was born and raised, along with my younger brothers and sister, in
Manchester. My parents were the late Jim and Matilda Norman. I was married
to Mildred Pryor Norman and we had four children: Virginia (1955-2004),
Deborah, Priscilla, and Lonnie, Jr., and two granddaughters: Brandi Sails
(1982-2014), Charles Kilcrease Jr., and Kandi Guest. Mildred passed away in
2016.
I, along with the fellow Board of Aldermen, city staff and the community,
have worked through challenging times to keep Manchester moving forward. It
is an honor to serve as the Mayor of the City of Manchester. I have been
actively involved in the community all my life. I was raised to be of help
to others and to treat everyone the same. The life lessons my parents
taught me have been my guide in everything I do. As a lifelong resident of
Manchester, TN, my commitment and dedication to the city remained constant.
I want Manchester to continue to be a place where everyone feels welcome.
Manchester is at its best when everyone works together for the greater good
of the community.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17th, 2020, at the
Rotary Park Amphitheater from 1pm until 4pm. Services will be conducted at
the Rotary Park on Sunday, October 18th, 2020, at 1pm. Burial will follow
in the Cypress Garden Cemetery in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research
Hospital and the Bonnaroo Works Fund.