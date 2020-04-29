Mr. Lonnie Alvoid “Al” Clouse, age 84, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Al was born on March 25, 1936, in Manchester, TN, the son of the late William and Lena Clouse. He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of Highland Hills Church of Christ. Al loved to travel, he was a singer/songwriter, poet, and actor. He was an amazing salesman, manager, and public speaker. Al was the toughest man his son ever knew. He was a loving brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Al is also preceded in death by one brother, Lloyd Clouse; one sister, Nancy Kay Elam. He is survived by his son, David Clouse (Diana); two brothers, Wayne Clouse and Ron Clouse; two grandchildren, Michael Bryan Ferrence, Sr. and Katelynn Marie Clouse-Jackson; five great-grandchildren, Fabian Jackson, Kaylee Jackson, Gabriella Jackson, Michael Bryan Ferrence, Jr., and Bryson Chase Ferrence.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Al’s honor at a later date.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Clouse family.