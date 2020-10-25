Loman Horton of Fayetteville passed this life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence at the age of 78. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2PM at Cedar Hills Memorial Gardens with Brother Ray King officiating.
Mr. Horton was born in Madison County, Alabama to the late Eddie Horton and Eva Newgent Horton. He was dedicated to our country and proudly served in the United States Army. While in the Army, he was the recipient of the Purple Heart Medal for his service in the Vietnam War. Mr. Horton was a member of Corders Crossroads Church of Christ and was also an avid UT fan. He enjoyed working in the yard, playing with his dog, Beano, and being with his kids and grandkids.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Horton was preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Lee Horton and grandchildren, Nastasha and Brandon.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kay Horton of Fayetteville; sons, Scott Horton (Robin) of Fayetteville, Jimmy Bain (Tonya) of Fayetteville; daughters, Angela Vargas (Gil) of Fayetteville and Heather Stocstill (Jeremy) of Fayetteville; sisters, Linda Humphrey of Gary, Indiana and Kathy Schaller (Ken) of Surprise, Arizona; grandchildren, Nicole, Logan, Eric (Jordan), Kayla, Gabriella, Tamara (Travis), Wesley (Darien), Kelsey, Bradley, Gracie, Katelyn, Andi, and Jake; great grandchildren, Lexie, Morgan, La’mya, Braidynn, Bella, and Penelope; and beloved Boston Terrier, Beano.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Tunnel to Towers and The Ronald McDonald House in Nashville.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.