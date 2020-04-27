Lola Catherine Riddle Carpenter of Springfield, Tennessee passed this life on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at her home.
She was born February 2, 1919 to Joe and Etta Riddle from Franklin County, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by husband, Elmer Carpenter; son, Curtis Carpenter; son-in-law, Robert Murphy; granddaughter, Connie Carlton Dorrsett; three brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by daughters, Barbara (Collen) Carlton and Frances (Robert) Murphy, son, Larry (Cheryl) Carpenter, sister, Johnnie Insel, eleven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and three great- great grandchildren.
Lola was a faithful servant of Jehovah God and His Son Jesus Christ. She was baptized in 1953. Her greatest comfort was knowing she would be resurrected to a paradise earth under God’s Kingdom rule.
Private graveside service is scheduled as well as a memorial service to be held at a later date.
