Mrs. Lois Kathleen Smith, 81, passed away Sunday
October 17, 2021, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, Tennessee. She was born
in Lebanon, Tennessee on October 22, 1939, to Joe Murphy Fuller and
Elizabeth Cato Fuller who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Rutledge Falls Baptist Church. She liked to cross
stitch, read, watch football, care for her grandchildren, play the piano at
home and at church. She worked as a teacher’s aide at West Wood Middle
School, Vacation Bible School at Trinity Baptist Church and worked at a day
care in her younger days. She enjoyed traveling and has visited all 50
States and Canada.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Reid Smith, son, Frank (Kathy)
Smith; daughters, Lydia (Chuck) Keating and Renee (Jeff) Arnold; brother,
Joe Davis (Becky) Fuller; grandchildren, Chad Duke, Erin (Travis) Layton,
Justin (Meredith) Keating, Corey Arnold, Ethan (Chelsey) Smith, Michael
(Briana) Keating, Ashley (Beck) Roberts, Lake (Jacklyn) Elam; great
grandchildren, Landry, Lynnex, Dominick and River.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from
10:30am until 12:30pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 12:30pm in
the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Keating and Barry
Rhoads officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in
Tullahoma, TN.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff
at McArthur Manor.
