Logan Heath Tindale passed this life on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the
age of 22. No services are scheduled at this time.
Logan loved listening to music, drawing, riding four wheelers and spending
time with his family. He is survived by father, Robert Stanley Tindale
(Tiffany); daughter, Raelynn Hovis; brother, Robert Flint Tindale; sister,
Madison Garner; grandmother, Mary Tindale; grandfather, Bill Tindale and
uncles, William Tindale Jr (Renae) and Paul Weaver (Cindy). He was preceded
in death by grandfather, Bill Weaver.
