Lloyd Edward “Eddie” Stone , of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 59. Eddie was born in Tullahoma, TN on February 23rd of 1963. He spent his lifetime making friends. A “Parts Man” by trade. Eddie spent early years as a mechanic. In 1989, he entered into the auto parts business with his father, the late “Jimmy” Stone. Eddie and his dad owned and ran J.B. Cook Auto Parts in Tullahoma, for several years until their distributor was bought out by O’Reilly Auto Parts. Eddie went on to manage the Tullahoma O’Reilly’s store. From there, he became a Territory Sales Manager calling on shops in Fayetteville, Winchester, and Shelbyville, TN. Eddie loved everyone, especially his family. Country music was another of his passions. He spent countless hours in his basement singing karaoke for family and friends. Eddie enjoyed mowing the grass and took great pride in having a “pretty place” to call home. He never met a stranger, loved cutting-up and brought genuine kindness to every conversation. Eddie had a tender spot for all animals, especially dogs. Eddie was a loving son, husband, father, and friend. In addition to his father, Jimmy Stone, he was preceded in death by one brother, Steven Ingleburger. Eddie is survived by his devoted wife of 22 years, Sheila Stone; his mother, Barbara Stone; sister, Becky Shell (James); two daughters, Shawna Lawrence (Martin) and Misty Layne; one grand-daughter, Karah Lawrence; best-friend, Marty Scott; and his cherished pets “Fancy-Pants” and “Lacey-J”. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 1 st , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 2 nd , 2022 at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Johnson officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coffee County Animal Shelter, 156 Freedom Drive, Manchester, TN 37355.
