Lisa Howe-Lister, 61, of Decatur, Indiana passed away Friday, June 12,
2020, at her daughters residence after an extended illness.
Lisa was born on May 23, 1959 in Roseland, Illinois the daughter of
Clifford Lumpkins and Wanda S. (Burnaine) Lumpkins.
Lisa was united in marriage to Timothy W. Lister on September 20, 2008 and
he survives.
She was a former member of the Moose Lodge #1311 in Decatur.
Lisa worked in retail sales for Dollar General and Wal-Mart.
Lisa loved being around people, and animals.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy W. Lister of Decatur, Indiana;
parents, Clifford and Wanda Lumpkins of Manchester, Tennessee; daughter,
Stephanie (Marc) Howe of Decatur, Indiana; son, Joshua Royster of Berne,
Indiana; step-son, Zacary Lister of Liberty Center, Indiana; eight
grandchildren; Troy, Brianna, Trevor and Tyler Howe, Danny, Devon, Hailey
Royster, and Skyla Derosett; six step-grandchildren, Benjamin, Michael,
Lydia Howe, Robby Howe, Cheyenne Howe, and Jamison Lister.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William Daniel Lumpkins in 2001
and her sister, Susan Starbuck on April 23, 2020.
Friends will be received from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur
.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at
Hillsboro United Methodist Cemetery in Hillsboro, Tennessee.
Local Arrangements by Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee