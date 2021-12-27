Linwood Gilbert of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 64. Graveside Services are scheduled for Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1 PM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Gilbert was the son of the late Odis and Marie Leech Gilbert. He was an avid TN Vols football fan and also enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by son, Derek Gilbert of Manchester; brother, Jim Gilbert of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Gail Carroll (Gary) of Tullahoma and Sheila Burton (Ray) of Lynchburg and one grandson, Isaiah Gilbert.Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.