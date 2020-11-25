Linda Young Phillips, age 73, completed her battle with Alzheimer’s and
transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Linda
was a devoted wife of 53 years to her surviving husband, partner, and
caregiver, Dale Phillips. Linda loved Jesus and her family dearly. Born in
Nashville, TN, Linda lived the majority of her life in Tullahoma, TN, where
she graduated from Tullahoma High School (1965) and Motlow Community
College (1971). She worked at Grabers Department Store, United Guaranty
Bank, and Dillard’s. Linda loved being a mother and devoted herself
completely to raising her only daughter, Sarah Burris, of Cleveland, TN.
She welcomed her dearly loved son-in-law, Colby, into the family in 2009.
Linda found joy in many hobbies and interests throughout her lifetime. In
her younger years, Linda enjoyed deer hunting and waterskiing. She was a
talented seamstress and knitter; she loved cooking and baking, growing
flowers and birdwatching, and traveling. Linda never met a stranger and was
generous, compassionate, and loving toward everyone who crossed her path.
One of her greatest highlights in life was becoming a Mimi to her only
granddaughter, Lillie. The two were gifted nearly six years to make many
wonderful memories in Cleveland, TN, where Linda resided at home until her
passing.
After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Linda participated in a drug study
at Vanderbilt Hospital to further research and progress in the field. She
also inspired many by walking in the Cleveland Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Her
team, “Mimi’s Memory Keepers,” raised over one thousand dollars for the
Alzheimer’s Association in 2018.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Young Prosser of
Shelbyville TN; her brother, Jerry Young of Fayetteville, TN; and her
father, Leroy Young of Fayetteville, TN.
Additionally, Linda is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Judy and
Roger Matlock of Hillsboro, TN; two nieces, Mindy Milligan of Gulf Shores,
AL, and Lori Darden of Manchester, TN; and numerous cousins.
Due to COVID-19, the immediate family will hold a private burial. In lieu
of flowers, the family asks that you honor Linda with a memorial donation
to the Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center by visiting
give.vanderbilthealth.org.
The family would like to express a great debt of gratitude to Linda’s
primary care physician, Dr. John Peach, and neurologist, Dr. Lealani Mae Y.
Acosta, both of Vanderbilt, for preserving her quality of life for many
years. They would also like to thank Hearth Hospice of Cleveland, TN, for
their tender love and care during Linda’s final days.
