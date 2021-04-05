Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Sue Jones, age 66 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00pm on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Adam Duncan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, April 5, 2021, at the funeral home. Mrs. Jones passed from this life on Friday, April 2, 2021, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Linda was born in Coffee County on October 11, 1954, the daughter of the late Joseph and Effie Wilson. She worked at Batesville Casket Company for 20 years before going into healthcare as a CNA. Linda enjoyed gardening in her flower garden and cooking, but the most important thing to her was her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Linda is also preceded in death by her husband, Edsel Jones; daughter, Angela Jones; two brothers, J.W. Wilson and Lewis B. Wilson; one sister, Frances Panter. She is survived by her son, Eric Jones; two brothers, Robert Wilson and Cecil Wilson; two sisters, Lillie Shores and Betty Carr; three grandchildren, Andrew Cantrell, Parker Jones, and Brayden Jones.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family.