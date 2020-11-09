Linda S. Morris of Taft passed this life on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 72. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later time.
Mrs. Morris was born in Saulsbury, TN to the late Willis and Myrtle Slager Jones. She attended church at the United Methodist Church in Taft and had previously been a beautician in Nashville for 32 years. Mrs. Morris had a wonderful sense of humor and was full of life and love. She was always up for adventure, especially when it involved her grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart. Taking trips to the beach, or to the mountains, and cooking were just a few of her favorite activities.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her brothers, David, Joe, and O’Dell “Buck” Jones.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Airess Johnson Hoffman (George) of Taft; brother, Sam Jones (Dena) of Waynesboro, TN; sisters, Ruby Thompson of Lebanon, Sadie Lanius (Raymond) of Lebanon, and Betty Cato (Charles) of Lebanon; her grandchildren’s father, John Lewis Johnson of Madison, AL; grandchildren, Elijah Lewis Johnson of Taft, Jake Kelley Johnson of Taft, Zachary Hoffman of Athens, AL, and Christina Hoffman of Florence, AL.
Linda S. Morris
