Linda R. Doss of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, September 2, 2019
at Tennova Healthcare – Harton in Tulahoma at the age of 67. No services
are scheduled.
Linda, a native of Memphis, was the daughter of the late Willard Howard and
Carol Dahl Rouse. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and
enjoyed reading, crocheting, painting, gardening and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Robert
Rouse.
Mrs. Doss is survived by son, James H. Doss and his wife, Shaunna of
Tullahoma; daughters, Catherine C. Doss of Tullahoma and Katy Shelton of
Murfreesboro; brothers, John Rouse of Tullahoma, Scott Rouse and his wife,
Robin of Manchester and Willard H. Rouse II of San Francisco; sister,
Kathleen Rouse of Tullahoma and three grandchildren.
