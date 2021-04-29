Mrs. Linda Marie Musgrove, age 62, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Musgrove was born in Hammond, Indiana to her late father Franklin
Chance and mother Gladys Chance, who survives her. She worked at Yoruzu in
Morrison, TN, and was a hard worker. She loved doing yard work, arts and
crafts and loved to cook. Mrs. Musgrove was the best #1 nana to her
grandchildren and loved playing with them.
Mrs. Musgrove is survived by her husband of 32 years, John Ray Musgrove;
father, Franklin Chance; son, Johnnie Musgrove; daughter, Dana Musgrove;
brother, Frankie (Marla) Chance; sisters, Sandy Tolbert Chance (Rex),
Debbie Ann Chance; grandchildren, Cooper Ray Musgrove and Dani Caroline
Musgrove.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 12 noon until
2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. A Celebration of Life
Service will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm with
family and friends sharing memories.