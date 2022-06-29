Funeral services for Ms. Linda Kay Woodlee, age 77 of Tullahoma, will be conducted on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 2 PM in the chapel of Tullahoma Funeral Home with preacher Jeff Collet officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 PM until time of service at the funeral home. Ms. Kay passed away on Tuesday, June 28 after an extended illness at LifeCare Center in Tullahoma.
Ms. Kay was born on April 6, 1945, to the late Houston and Mary Waye Martin, in Davidson County. She was a member of the Wilson Ave. Church of Christ in Tullahoma. Ms. Kay was an avid reader, especially from the Bible, and she enjoyed having her own personal Bible study before her declining health. Ms. Kay also enjoyed watching western movies.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Kay is preceded in death by her son, Rodney Chase Carroll; brothers, Robert and H. Clay Martin, sisters, Marie Moran and Barbara Pyrdum. She is survived by her grandchildren, Savannah, Brooklyn, Dillon, and Austin; sister, Betty Young; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members, and a host of friends.
Ms. Kay’s family would like to thank the staff and LifeCare Center and Hospice Compasus for the excellent care that was given to their loved one.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice Compasus of Tullahoma.
