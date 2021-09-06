Mrs. Linda Jean Johnson, age 55, of Hillsboro, TN,
passed from this life on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Lebanon, TN.
Mrs. Johnson was born in McMinnville, TN, to her late parents Amon
McCormick Jr. and Dorothy Perry McCormick. She absolutely adored her grand
dogs Mollie, Percocet, Hyperion, and Ambrose. Mrs. Johnson was also a
Nashville Predators fan. She was a loving mother and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary
Wayne Johnson.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by daughters, Angel (Dylan Nagel) Johnson and
Hayley Johnson; brother, Amon Chip McCormick; sister, Nancy Briley; and her
beloved grand dogs.
Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021,
from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 1:00pm from
the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Martin Bowlin officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com