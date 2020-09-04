Linda Faye Hobbs Woosley Sisk, of Tullahoma, departed this life on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at her home at the age of 68. Linda was born on February 9th, 1952 to the late Bill Hobbs and Ruby Majors Hobbs who survives. Her parents owned Cedar Lane Market in Tullahoma for many years and Linda always enjoyed telling people when asked where she grew up, that in fact, she was raised in the Cedar Lane Market. During her life she worked as the shipping and receiving manager for both Volunteer Engineering and Cleveland Pneumatics. Linda also worked for some time at First National Bank in Tullahoma and sold Mary Kay for many years. She was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for twenty plus years. She was a devoted member and played an active part in the church. Linda never met a stranger and opened up both her heart and home to many in need. She enjoyed reading, especially her Bible, was an avid University of Tennessee fan, and always looked forward to her monthly luncheons with her friends, the THS class of 1970, and her cousins. Most of all, Linda enjoyed her family and spending time together making life-long memories. She rarely missed an opportunity to support her grandchildren and was often seen in the stands at ballgames and school activities cheering them on. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Bill Hobbs; her husband, Bruce Sisk; one sister, Billie Forsyth; son-in-law, Mike Nix; and brothers-in-law, Anthony Lowhorn and John Forsyth. She is survived by her mother, Ruby Hobbs; two daughters, Susie Rambo (Mark), and Stacey Nix (Terry Pennington); one sister, Ivy Lowhorn; five grandchildren, Maggie and Abbie Rambo and Colton, Carly, and Caroline Nix; nieces, Lacey and Aly Forsyth, and Lexi, Audrey and Ansley Lowhorn; nephews, Ryan Lowhorn, Aaron Lowhorn (Ana), Dylan Forsyth (Monica), and Nathaniel Forsyth; her beloved fur baby, Gizzy; and a host of extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 6th, 2020 at 3:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Jon Simmons and Sharon Austell officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Multi County Cancer Support Network, P.O Box 1355, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, P.O. Box 1373, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Faye Hobbs Woosley Sisk
