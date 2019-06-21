Linda Faye Ferrell Crowley, age 68, of Tullahoma, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. No services are planned at this time.
A native of Hendersonville, Tn, she was the daughter of the late J D and Velma Harpole Ferrell and the widow of Ernest Ray Crowley. Mrs. Crowley loved to sew and to garden. She had a great love for her family and her “boys” her dogs.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son: Kevin Vaughn, her sister, Joyce Mixon, and brothers: James Leroy Ferrell, Michael Ferrell and Ricky Dale Ferrell.
She is survived by sons, Randy Vaughn and wife Carla of Tullahoma, and Brian Vaughn of Manchester, daughters, Ronda Reagin and companion Gene Lowery of Bon Aqua. Shannon Farless and husband Wayne of Manchester, Kimberly Baker and husband Michael of Mulberry and April Elrod and husband Shaun of Manchester, brothers, Jimmy Ferrell and wife Sally of Bristol, Donnie Ray Ferrell and wife Janie of Normandy, Robert Ferrell of Bersheba Springs, and Ronald “Shorty” Ferrell of Shelbyville, sister, Sandy Conn of Tullahoma, 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
