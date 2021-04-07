Ms. Linda Fay Johnson, age 64 of Rock Island, passed away unexpectedly at
her home on April 4, 2021. She was born on April 14, 1956 in Liberty, TN,
to the late Clifton and Sammie Bain Durham. Ms. Linda loved cooking and
reading, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by one sister, June Bouldin, and son-in-law, Cesar Hernandez. She is survived by her children,
Shanna Creighton and her husband, Aaron of Texas, Brianna Holman of McMinnville, and Danielle Hernandez also of McMinnville; grandchildren,
Armando, Mateo, Aiden, Addyson, Jackson, Jase, and Austin; brothers, Johnny Jones, Jr., Eddie Jones, Jerry Jones, and Ricky Jones; sisters, Pat Cantrell, and Pam McElwain; special companion, Johnny Barrett; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson family.