Linda Danley Isbell, 71, of Estill Springs passed away June 11, 2021 at her
residence surrounded by her family. She was born on January 27, 1950 in
Wyandotte, Michigan to the late ET and Delphia Danley. Before retiring she
worked in Home Health Management and Medical Billing all over the United
States. Growing up she was a member of the Winchester Eastern Star as well
as a Tullahoma Rainbow Girl. She is survived by her loving husband of 51
years George “Chigger” Isbell. She was a loving mother to two sons Chris
Isbell of Winchester and Daniel (Amy) Isbell of Estill Springs. Her
sister, Norma Danley Pittenger from Collierville, TN and her family and
William T “Bill” Danley of Decherd and his family.
Linda Danley Isbell
Linda Danley Isbell, 71, of Estill Springs passed away June 11, 2021 at her