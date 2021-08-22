Mrs. Linda Ann Rhoton, age 77, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Rhoton was born in Cannon Co., TN, to her late parents Joe and Ethel
Cawthorn. She was a loving mother and caregiver for her family and was the
best mother anyone could’ve asked for. In addition to her parents, she was
preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Rhoton; sister, Sandra Alford;
and brother, Joe Cawthorn.
Mrs. Rhoton is survived by a son, Steven Dee Rhoton, Manchester, TN;
daughters, Teresa Ann (Larry) Christian, Hillsboro, TN, Vicky Diane (Mike)
Curtiss and Renee Dawn Rhoton, both of Manchester, TN; sister, Debbie Hill;
grandchildren, Jennifer, Brandi, Jordan, Chris, Ashley, Cory, and Bailey;
great grandchildren, Madison, Kailin, Brady, Andrew, Bentley, and Gatlynn.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, August 23, 2021, from 12:00
noon until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in
the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Rhoton officiating.
Burial will follow in Holland Hill Cemetery in Manchester.
