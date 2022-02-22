Lillie Johnson was born May 15 th , 1932 in Marietta, Georgia, the oldest of five children to Ralph H. and Hallie (Glore) Johnson. Her life can be described as one of faith, love, strength, hard work, and compassion. She graduated from Osborne High School in 1949, and had kept in touch with many of her classmates throughout her life. Her life of faith began when she committed her life to Christ and was baptized at the Milford Baptist Church where she was a member for most of her life. She helped with the finances, taught Sunday School, sang in the Golden Tones Choir, and was always involved doing what God led her to do. Lillie married Vernon Johnson in June of 1953. She earned an accounting certificate and went to work at Cobb EMC where she worked her way up to be the Supervisor of the Accounting Department. She was highly regarded by all who worked with her from her bosses, to those working with her. Lillie sacrificed so much for others throughout her life. She cared about those God brought into her life from family, to friends, to acquaintances. She sent cards and meals to the sick, bereaved and to shut-ins. She was very generous and always sought to help those in need. Lillie was blessed with one daughter, Malinda, who married Kerry Walker and they were blessed with two sons, Daniel and Brent. These grandsons became a true passion of her life, and they in turn were devoted to their” Grandma Lillie.” When Daniel married Terri House and Brent married Sara Haywood, she accepted and loved them as her own. Their children, Silas, Abigail, Elizabeth and Leanna, only added to her joy and dedication to her family. In addition to these, she is survived by her sisters, Mary Sanford (Bill), and Sandra Perkins, and one brother, Terry Johnson (Nancy). Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one brother, RA Johnson. To others in her family, she became a surrogate mother, grandmother, or “Aunt Lillie.” She dearly loved her nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family. Her life was a testament to selflessness, giving, and serving others. She was a genuine friend to many and a true example of a Godly woman. The family expresses gratitude to the caregivers and staff at McArthur Manor in Manchester, Tennessee for the steadfast and unwavering care and compassion shown to Lillie during her stay. God called Lillie home on February 20 th, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held at the Milford Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia at 2:00pm (EST) on Saturday, February 26 th , 2022. Services will be officiated by Lillie’s son-in-law and grandson, Kerry and Brent Walker. The family will receive visitors at the church beginning at 12:00pm (EST). Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the C-3 ministries of the Milford Baptist Church or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. A special thanks to Kilgore Funeral Home in Tullahoma and Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta, Georgia for handling arrangements. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.