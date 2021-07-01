Lillian Keller of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, June 30, 2021
at her residence at the age of 97. No services are scheduled.
A native of Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Grover
Cleveland and Sally Elrod Harrison. She enjoyed doing all sorts of crafts
and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
William Russel Keller; brothers, Grover Cleveland Harrison Jr and William
Harrison; sisters, Evelyn Sharpton, Dorothy Harrison and Thelma Harrison
and grandson, Christopher Sean Keller.
Mrs. Keller is survived by son, William Keller of Tullahoma; sister, Betty
Hashigami (Sid) of Atlanta and grandchildren, Lillian Summer Keller of Los
Angeles and William Michael Keller of Dallas.
