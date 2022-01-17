Funeral services for Mrs. Lila Patricia Crabtree, age 71 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 2 PM in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Old Reddens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 12 Noon until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Crabtree passed away on Sunday, January 16 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester after an extended illness.
Mrs. Lila was born on October 10, 1950, in Terre Haute, IN, to the late Daniel and Dorothy Parker Haley. She retired from M-Tek in Manchester after 20+ years of employment in the shipping department. Mrs. Lila enjoyed going to the mountains in Gatlinburg, and she loved to go to the beach. She also enjoyed Facebook and shopping online. She was a caregiver to many. But Mrs. Lila’s greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Lila was a Godly woman with a very strong faith, which helped her fight and beat cancer four different times in her life. She attended the Roark’s Cove Baptist church until her health declined.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lila is preceded in death by her loving husband, William Wright “Bill” Crabtree, Sr.; grandson, Luke Urban; brothers, Danny, Gary, and Ricky Haley; sister, Carol Frazier. She is survived by her children, Steve Cobb and his wife, Julie; April Ross, and her husband, Shawn, and William Wright “Billy” Crabtree, Jr.; grandchildren, Alexis and Kendall Ross, and Ciera Ballinger; great grandchildren, Kennedy, Kaiden, and Keeley Simmons; several nieces and nephews that were very dear to her, and extended family members and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Crabtree family