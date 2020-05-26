Liam Alejandro Mejia-Javier, passed this life on Monday, May 25, 2020 at
Tennova-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma. Liam was the son of Daniel Mejia and
Heidy Javier of Decherd. A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 PM on
Thursday, May 8, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandparents, Ismael Javier
of New Orleans, Melania Rodriguez of Winchester, Fermim Mejia of El
Salvador, Maria Rodriguez of LaVergne; brother, Aaron Lopez; sister, Hayley
Mejia; aunts, Karla Javier of North Carolina and Bessy Javier of North
Carolina, uncles, Christian Javier of New Orleans and Junior Javier of
Winchester.
