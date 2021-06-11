Lewis A Jordan Jr of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, June 10, 2021
at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 58. No services are
scheduled.
Mr. Jordan, a native of Decatur, IL was the son of the late Lewis A Jordan
and Polly Hoover of Decatur, IL. He enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by sons, Robert Winchell of
Tullahoma and Gary Jordan; brother, Ernest Jordan of Decatur, IL and three
grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.