Leslie Paul Scott, age 78, passed this life October 14, 2021 at St. Thomas
Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Family will receive friends from 11:30AM –
1:30PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 26th. Graveside
Service will follow at 2 PM at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Mr. Scott, a native of Viola, Tennessee was the son of the late Raymond and
Lorene McBride Scott. He enjoyed NASCAR, car racing and spending time with
his special cat, Sparky.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Scott is preceded in death by his wife of
29 years, Peggy Scott; brother, James Richard Scott; sister, Mary Scott
Fugate.
He is survived by his sister, JoAnn Horton and several nieces and nephews.
