Manchester, Tennessee – On Saturday July 25, 2020 Leslie Dawn Brown passed
away. Leslie was born September 3, 1975 in Manchester, Tennessee. She was
the daughter of Sherri Wilhelm Cooper Hollis and the late Jimmy Keith
Cooper. She is the granddaughter of the late James Price Wilhelm and Nova
Leona Wilhelm, and the late James Roger Cooper and Faye Armstrong Shaw.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Lauren Ashleigh Brown Gosnell
(husband Justin Gosnell), mother, Sherri Wilhelm Hollis (husband William M.
Hollis), her uncle James Robert Wilhelm (aunt Betty Bryan Wilhelm) all of
Manchester, Tennessee. Lots of cousins and family who loved her dearly!
Leslie had a huge love for animals, which she shared with her daughter
Lauren. She worked at Pawfessional Grooming, Lauren’s shop, where they
shared that love on a daily basis. She enjoyed playing softball and later
enjoyed watching her daughter play softball and basketball. Her love and
huge heart were extended to home and her 2 small dogs, PeeWee and Gammy!
Leslie was a beautiful soul taken from us far to early!
Rest in Peace our Angel! We Love You Always!!
Graveside funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Friday at the Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens with Minister Mark Barron officiating. Visitation: 5:00
PM – 8:00 PM Thursday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Redemption Underdog Freedom
Fundraising.