Leroy Munsey was born May 31, 1933 to the late Willie Mildred Arnold Munsey
and Roy Munsey. He passed his life on October 8, 2021 at his home
surrounded by his loving family. Leroy served his great country for 5 years
in the United State Airforce. Upon leaving the military, he began working
at Arnold Airforce Base as a photographer. During this time, he received
the Professional Photographers of America, the “Dick” Dickerson Award, the
Southeastern Award, and multiple Court of Honors. He went on to obtain a
photographic craftsman certification, as well as, becoming a certified
Tennessee photographer. He served on the council of the National
Photography Association for 13 years and was a member of the Tennessee
Professional Photographers’ Association for 69 years where he was named
president in 1976. Leroy was very active in the community during his
lifetime. He later opened two successful photography studios where he
served many families and students over the years. He was a member of
Highland Lodge 214 for 62 years, as well as, Worshipful Master in 1969. He
was also part of the Scottish Rite, where he obtained the 32nd degree, as
well as, a lifetime member of the AL Menah Temple. In addition, to the
above, he was a member of the Flying Fezz and the Motor Corps. After
retirement from the base and photography, he became employed with the
Coffee County Board of Education as a bus driver for 12 years. Leroy was a
devout Christian and a member of the of East Main Church of Christ. He
enjoyed riding motorcycles, flying his planes as an instrument rated-multi
engine pilot, living life on the farm, spending as much time as possible
with family and friends and watching the VOLS play football. In addition to
his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Zada Ruth Munsey
Sellers. He is survived by his loving wife, Shelia; three daughters, Vickie
Munsey (Joe), Leanne Munsey Clayton, Tracy Munsey McDonald; grandchildren,
Amanda Scattergood, Kyle Clayton, Sean Mason (Ashley), Sawyer Manson,
Briana McDonald, Ashlyn McDonald; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Amelia,
Alyssa and Korbin Scattergood, Kaylee Mason, Kelby Barnes, Oliver Barnes;
special family, Steven, Penny, Adam (Kayla), Heidi (Joseph) Barnes. Many
sisters and brother-in-law and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.