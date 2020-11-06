Leonard O Alford of Manchester passed this life on Tuesday, November 3,
2020 at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital at the age of 82. No services are
scheduled.
A native of Manchester, he was the son of the late John Robert and Ludie
Baltimore Alford. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Manchester
and loved being outside. He kept busy landscaping and working in his yard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Ora Jean
Alford and brothers, Jimmy Joshua, John Wesley, Howell Clyde and Kenneth
Eugene Alford.
He is survived by son, John Alford of Manchester; daughters, Bonnie Alford
(Jerry Freeze) of Manchester and Linda Alford of Smithville; half-brother,
Terry Shelton (Dale) of Ludlow, MA and sister, Peggy Arnold (Richard) of
Manchester.
