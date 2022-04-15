Leonard Gary DeBruyn Sr., age 78, left this world on Thursday, April 14,
2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Leonard was born on January 16, 1944 in Rochester, NY to the late Addren
and Hazel Johnson DeBruyn. He was the youngest of 16 children.
Leonard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Ann DeBruyn. His two
children, Leonard (Mary) DeBruyn Jr. and Angel (Billy) Wright. His two
granddaughters, Brook (Dalton) Umbarger and Morgan (Andrew) Trejo, as well
as two great grandchildren, Hayes Umbarger and Lorelei Trejo.
Leonard is also survived by one sister, Virginia Bott as well as numerous
brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Leonard Spent 22 years in the United States Air Force. He was awarded 5
Commendation Medals and Meritorious Service Medal. He served two tours in
Thailand, one tour in the Philippines, one tour in Korea and one tour in
Japan.
After retirement, Leonard worked at Wilson Sporting Goods and Carrier
Corporation.
Leonard and Barbara enjoyed golfing and traveling together, spending time
with their family and living life to the fullest.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home,
Tullahoma, Tennessee on Monday, April 18, at 2 P.M. The family will receive
friends from 12 P.M until the service time. Internment will be held at
Bethel Cemetery in Pelham, TN with full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to your
favorite charity in Leonard’s name. His favorite charities were Wounded
Warriors and St. Judes.