Leona Jane Dodson Thomas of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, July 16,
2021 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 82. Funeral
Services are scheduled at 2 PM, Wednesday, July 21 at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Estill
Springs. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 20 from 6-8 PM.
A native of Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late R K and Janie
Patterson Dodson. She was a member of Church of God of Prophecy of
Tullahoma and always enjoyed attending and singing in church. She also
enjoyed playing Bingo, completing word search puzzles, working in her
garden, baking and shopping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Paul
Junior Thomas and sisters, Juanita Dodson Rowlette, Mary Ruth Williams and
Ann Burt Harper.
She is survived by sons, Gary Thomas of Lynchburg, Larry Thomas (Debra) of
Estill Springs. Rocky Thomas of Lynchburg and Harold Thomas (Christina) of
Winchester; daughter, Tina Thomas Holman of Tullahoma; fiancé’, Jim Heath;
brothers, Harold Dodson (Martha) of Winchester and Danny Dodson (Pat) of
South Haven, MS; sisters, Rosie Williams (Ronnie) of Winchester and Ocie
Garner (Jimmy) of Fairview, TN; twelve grandchildren; thirty-two great
grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
