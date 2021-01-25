Leo Gerald Siler went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday January 22, 2021, at his home due to advanced Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 84. Leo Siler, the fourth of eight children, was born on Valentine’s Day 1936 on the family farm in Finleyville, Pennsylvania, during a snowstorm. Coming from a very musical family, two of his brothers and he sang on a local radio station and in area churches for the local Youth for Christ organization when they were teenagers. After graduating from Clairton High School, he attended the University of Pittsburgh for two years before transferring to the University of Florida, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. Leo then moved to Tullahoma, TN and began working for ARO at Arnold Air Force Base in 1958. While attending First Baptist Church in Tullahoma, TN, Leo met and married the love of his life, Dorothy “Dot” Payne. They moved to Florida for one year while Leo completed his Masters’ degree in Mechanical Engineering. After returning to Tullahoma, Leo received his Professional Engineering Certification and continued working at AEDC. He worked at AEDC for 40 years where he served as a Design Engineer, Research Engineer, Project Engineer and finally as a Lead Engineer. Leo attended the First Baptist Church Tullahoma for 62 years where he taught third grade boys in Sunday school, sang in the choir, coached church league basketball, went on numerous mission trips, helped on many church building projects, regularly helped with the Christian Care Ministry, and served on various other committees. But he most enjoyed helping conduct church services for the residents of the Life Care Center nursing home where he served most every Sunday morning for 42 years. Leo was a hardworking, kind, gentle man of few words who could get along with everyone. He taught himself to play the piano by ear and played it wonderfully. He also learned to play the banjo but would never admit to it for fear someone would ask him to demonstrate. He enjoyed woodworking and tinkering with anything that needed repairing and gladly lent a helping hand to anyone who asked or was in need. He loved his children and adored his grandchildren. Leo is preceded in death by his parents, William and Iva Biddle Siler, his brothers William Siler and Daniel Siler, and sisters Nedra Siler and Jean Siler Davis. Leo is survived by his wife Dorothy Payne Siler, son Leo Gerald “Jerry” Siler, Jr., daughter Karen (Doyle) Veazey, twin brother, Glen Siler, brothers Tom (Doris) Siler and Richard (Tina) Siler. He is also survived by his grandson, Jordan Siler, two granddaughters, Rachel and Rebecca Veazey, 19 nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 1:00pm also at Kilgore Funeral Home with Dr. Herb Hester officiating. Burial will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given to First Baptist Church Tullahoma Missions. Both the visitation and funeral service are open to all who wish to attend.
Leo Gerald Siler
