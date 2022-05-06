Mr. Leo A. Schrider, 83, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away quietly, early Sunday morning, April 24, 2022. Born February 21, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son to the late Leo J. and Wanda (Walicki) Schrider, Leo earned a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He spent much of his professional career in the oil and gas industry including several years with Belden & Blake Corporation. Following his retirement, he worked as an investment consultant in energy services with Fofm LLC, of Canton, Ohio.
A member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Massillon, Leo was a gentle man of calm, quiet strength. A devoted husband and a loving and supportive dad and grandpa, he placed his wife, his family, and his faith at the center of his life. He pursued a healthy and vigorous lifestyle: enjoying the outdoors, waterskiing and boating; he trained for and ran several marathons – as much for the personal challenge as for the physical conditioning and discipline, but snow skiing – especially out west, was the sport he truly loved. And being together with Jayne and the family made every occasion all the better.
Predeceased by his parents; Leo is survived by his wife and best friend, Jayne (Blanton) Schrider, of the home; their children, Jason A. (Anna) Schrider, of Parma, Michigan and Lia W. (Brian) Shook, of Cherryville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Leo and Cal Schrider and Morgan and Ethan Shook; and his sister, Mrs. Lois (Schrider) Wehofer, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.Upon completion of funeral services in Ohio, the family will travel to Tennessee where Leo will be placed into rest following a graveside service at Old Blanton Cemetery, Devils Backbone Lane, Manchester, at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022. Those attending will meet at the cemetery. Local arrangements are under the direction of Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at coffeecountyfuneralchapel@gmail.com.