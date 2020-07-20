Ledis Elena Marín de Palacios, daughter of Cruz Alejandro Marín Salazar (RIP) and Isabel Segunda de Marín Carrasquero (RIP) , was born on May 17, 1948 in the “Las 25” oil field in Cabimas, Zulia state, Venezuela and was the eldest of 3 children: the youngest José Alejandro Marín Marín (RIP) and was survived by the second Alexis José Marín Marín, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2020 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She is also survived by her husband Neris Ramón Palacios of 47 years of marriage, eldest daughter Rosmeli Isabel Workman her husband Major US Marine Corp Ret. Todd Workman and youngest daughter Griseldis Del Carmen Carson her husband Dr. Marvin Carson. Grandchildren DeAngelo Ramón-Gressman Carson, Adeline Elena-Gressman Carson, Mateo Ronaldo-Gressman Carson, Elena Isabel Workman, Benjamin Ray Workman and Amelia Rosa Workman. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 6:00pm with Father Stephen Klasek officiating. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ledis Elena Marín de Palacios
