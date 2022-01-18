Ms. Leanne Rena Wiser Trail, age 45, of Manchester,
TN, passed from this life on Monday, January 17, 2022, in Nashville, TN.
Ms. Trail was born in Manchester, TN, to her late father Terry Lee Wiser
and surviving mother Edna June Page Murray. She was a caregiver most
recently and loved caring for other people. Ms. Trail was a very loving and
caring person, strong-willed, and a strong fighter. She was a loving
daughter, sister, aunt, amazing mother and was willing to help anyone if
she was able. Ms. Trail was an avid music lover, loved going to the
mountains, and had a hippy soul. In addition to her father, she was
preceded in death by a sister, Darin Murray.
Ms. Trail is survived by her mother, Edna Murray; son, Larry T. Trail;
brothers, Gregory (Robin) Wiser, Brad Meadows, Mitchell Wiser, and Jesse
Foster; sister, Magan Morris and Kayla (Cody) Hill.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from
2:00pm until 4:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Memorial
services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 4:00pm in
the chapel of Central Funeral Home.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com