Laura Faye Lowe passed this life on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Alive
Hospice in Nashville at the age of 69. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from
10 AM until the service time.
Laura, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Thomas Edward
Hice Sr and the late Geneva Gilliam Hice. She was an avid TN Vols fan and
enjoyed listening to music and fishing. Her favorite times were spent with
her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Geneva
Renee Gilliam.
She is survived by sons, Bobby Gene Lowe Jr (Melinda) of Manchester and
Christopher Michael Lowe (Bethany) of Crossville; daughter, Jennifer
Hickerson (Jimmy) of Manchester; brothers, Thomas Edward Hice Jr and Gary
R. Hice (Kathy), both of Tullahoma; sister, Robbie Jean Clark of
Chattanooga; grandchildren, Meghan and Lauren Lowe, Leia Stevens; Devan
Hickerson, Terrin Maupin (Tori), Scottie Maupin Jr, Timmy Nowlin (Heidi)
and Jordan Nowlin (Heather) and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in
her honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.